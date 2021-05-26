Cancel
Report: NFL and NFLPA agree to $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022

By Sean Fazende
fox8live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The salary cap for the 2022 season will grow to a maximum of $208.2 million, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. 2021 was the first season in the salary cap era ($182.5 million)that it declined due to COVID’s impact on league finances in the 2020 season. The Saints were one of the teams that had to make several maneuvers to get under the threshold by restructuring contracts and even releasing key veterans.

