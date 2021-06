I could barely contain my excitement as our class packed up all of our remaining belonging from our classroom desks. Lined up and labeled with each student's name our teachers would give the disarray of our dismantled classroom a final nod of approval once each of our desks were emptied. We left the school full of laughter and excitement peeking glances at the goodies inside of our gift bags handed to each student as we said farewell for summer vacation. Each year, educators are faced with the bittersweet end of the school year. Teachers are very busy completing student assessments, report cards, final lesson plans, in addition to classroom field trips and other responsibilities. Many teachers enjoy sharing special end-of-the-year souvenirs for their students. Here are a few classroom favorite gift ideas for students from teachers, ideal for end of the year gifts with a free printable.