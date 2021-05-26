newsbreak-logo
GM’s newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

fox44news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA’s Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.

