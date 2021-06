Calgary Flames 6 - Vancouver Canucks 5 (OT) I think we’ll just let the scoring portion of this recap tell most of the story as the Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks in OT, 6-5. It really didn’t have to be this hard. The Flames scored first on a Josh Leivo goal and then started piling it on in the second period. Calgary would score three straight goals, all within 2:17 to take a commanding 4-1 lead. After former Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic put the Nucks on the board, the Flames answered right back thanks to Andrew Mangiapane’s second of the night and just like that the Flames were cruising to their second straight victory over their division rivals......hold the phone.