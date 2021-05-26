Netflix’s Sandman adaptation adds Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry & more to cast
An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed, influential graphic novel series The Sandman is headed to Netflix, and they've just revealed more of the cast. Included in the announcement are some of the highly-anticipated casting choices of Dream's (played by Tom Sturridge) fellow The Endless siblings. Perhaps the most anticipated of the lot is Death, Dream's sister who he's particularly close to, and she'll be played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, The Good Place, Killing Eve, etc).www.brooklynvegan.com