When I last posted about Drake, it was on Thursday, ahead of Drake receiving the Billboard Artist of the Decade award on Sunday night. He had his whole crew on stage with him (“started from the bottom now we’re here”) and his parents, and he brought out his son Adonis to receive the honour. Adonis is so little, of course that moment was overwhelming for him. But there’s also something to be said about legacy, about the three generations of men in their family on stage together to remember this achievement. Drake’s influence on the music industry is immeasurable.