JCPenney recalls Arizona Jean brand girls’ puffer jackets over drawstring issue

By Deb Kiner, pennlive.com
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

JCPenney has recalled the Arizona Jean Co. “Lilac Smoke” girls’ midweight puffer jacket because the drawstring can become entangled and put the wearer in danger. According to an announcement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottom drawstring “can become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing an entanglement hazard to children.”

