Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Early morning argument results in stabbing in Sault

Marie Evening News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAULT STE. MARIE — An argument involving two male subjects resulted in a stabbing incident in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 26. After a 911 hang-up call, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:04 a.m. on the 800 block of Johnston Street. Responding officers found what appeared to be blood on the front door steps and the surrounding area in front of the house. A large amount of blood was seen inside the house. After speaking with occupants of the house, officers learned that there was an argument involving two male subjects.

Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Crime & Safety
Chippewa County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
County
Chippewa County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Stab Wounds#Early Morning#County Police#Aggravated Assault#Arraignment#Occupants#Johnston Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

Bob Dale: Still missing 25 years later

The Dale family has been looking for answers since May 18, 1996, when Bob Dale disappeared after attending a wedding reception in Sault Ste. Marie. However, the Dale family still remains hopeful. A recent tip that came out three years ago suggests that Bob cannot be placed behind the Downtowner Bar before he disappeared, which was reported for a number of years.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

No suspects or leads in spray paint vandalisms in Sault

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is investigating a series of spray paint crimes that occurred late last week. According to Phillip Donnay, a detective with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department investigating this case, three locations were hit with red spray paint: The Sault News building on Arlington, the building across the street from Phat Boutique, next to The Final Touch hair salon, on Ashmun Street and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians building on Ashmun Street as well.
Chippewa County, MIwnmufm.org

Chippewa County fugitive arrested

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A Brimley woman wanted for cutting off her tether while out on bond has been found. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received information that Fawn Teeple, 39, was attempting to leave the Upper Peninsula. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies discovered her in a vehicle that was leaving a Sault Sainte Marie residence.
Michigan Statewnmufm.org

Troopers investigate Eastern UP break-in, theft

TROUT LAKE, MI-- Michigan State Police from the Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating a breaking and entering at a seasonal residence in Chippewa County. Troopers responded to the Birch Shores area of Trout Lake. They say several items were taken. A suspicious older white panel van was seen in...
Chippewa County, MIwnmufm.org

Felony warrant issued for Brimley woman who cut tether

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who cut off her GPS tether. Fawn Teeple, 39, of Brimley was out on bond for her third arrest for operating while intoxicated, with the condition she must be on a tether. She cut the tether and is now wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant.
Michigan StateWLUC

MSP investigating breaking and entering at seasonal Trout Lake home

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating a breaking and entering in the eastern U.P. Troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating a breaking and entering complaint at a seasonal residence in the Birch Shores area of Trout Lake in southwestern Chippewa County. MSP...
Sault Ste. Marie, MIWLUC

Trident arrests 2 on cocaine distribution charges in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two individuals were arrested Thursday night, following a drug distribution investigation in Sault Ste. Marie. According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the TRI-county Drug Enforcement Team (Trident) received information about suspects selling multiple types of drugs out of a Sault Ste Marie apartment.
Sault Ste. Marie, MI9&10 News

Trident Arrests Two in Sault Ste. Marie Drug Bust

Trident detectives arrested two people Thursday for selling drugs out of a Sault Ste. Marie apartment. Krishell Harmon of Sault Ste. Marie and Marquis Williams of Detroit face a slew of drug charges. Trident seized a large amount of cash along with approximately 83 grams of cocaine, tramadol and Adderall...
Chippewa County, MIMarie Evening News

Bay Mills church deemed a complete loss after fire

BAY MILLS — The Bay Mills Police Department is investigating a fire at the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church located at 12012 W. Lakeshore Dr. in Bay Mills Township. The fire was reported to Chippewa County Central Dispatch on Wednesday morning at approximately 1:23 a.m. Fire departments from Bay...
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

New SSMPD chief hired

SAULT STE MARIE — The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department will be welcoming a new police chief in a few weeks: Wesley Bierling. According to city manager Brian Chapman, Bierling is currently the undersheriff for Lake County. Prior to that role he served as the undersheriff and as a sheriff’s deputy for Newaygo County. Bierling has accepted this offer of employment and he starts tentatively on June 1.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIWLUC

Sault Ste. Marie names new police chief

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Sault Ste. Marie will have a new police chief come June. With the upcoming retirement of Police Chief John Riley, the City of Sault Ste. Marie announced Wesley Bierling has accepted an offer of employment as the next Police Chief for the City of Sault Ste. Marie.
Chippewa County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Fire Destroys Chippewa County Church

A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a Chippewa County church. Area fire departments first responded to a fire at the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The church opened in 1967 after the previous church on that site was destroyed by a fire. Church members...
Sault Ste. Marie, MImiheadlines.com

Former U.P. Attorney Pleads Guilty to Perjury

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – A former attorney who lost his license due to a criminal conviction has pleaded guilty to additional charges as of Tuesday May 4th, 2021. Charles Malette, 40-years-old, is a former attorney in the Chippewa County area. His license was revoked following a trial conviction for aggravated stalking last year.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIwnmufm.org

Missing man found safe near Rudyard

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- An Illinois man who went voluntarily missing in the eastern U.P. last week has been found safe and sound. Russell Ulrey, 45, of Lake Bluff talked about doing a Lake Superior circle tour. His rental vehicle was found last week in the Rudyard area, but there was no sign of Ulrey.