Early morning argument results in stabbing in Sault

SAULT STE. MARIE — An argument involving two male subjects resulted in a stabbing incident in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 26. After a 911 hang-up call, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:04 a.m. on the 800 block of Johnston Street. Responding officers found what appeared to be blood on the front door steps and the surrounding area in front of the house. A large amount of blood was seen inside the house. After speaking with occupants of the house, officers learned that there was an argument involving two male subjects.