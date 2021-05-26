Burger King Germany Is Trying Out Its First-Ever Totally Meat-Free Location

Dark kitchens (otherwise known as ghost kitchens): BK Brazil went down the rabbit hole in 2020 (via CNN Brasil). Now, Burger King U.K. is diving in, too. The name might be Marvel sexy, but the concept is (almost disappointingly) straightforward. Inspired by a 200 percent increase in delivery orders, Burger King's Brazil operations opened their first delivery-only site in Sao Paulo last August. BK Brazil went all-in with its effort, putting out ads that tried to scare the burger-hungry into ordering take-out with supposedly real-live footage of drunk and otherwise unruly Burger King customers in their storefronts (via ZDNet). "The best of Burger King without the worst of Burger King" ad campaign must have been at least moderately successful because Burger King U.K. is ready to initiate a similar experiment.