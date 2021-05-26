Cancel
Burger King Germany Is Trying Out Its First-Ever Totally Meat-Free Location

By Erich Barganier
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Burger King made waves when it started embracing the new trends in sustainable eating. According to Veg News, the burger chain found that Americans loved the Impossible Burger so much that the brand expanded the menu item to Canada this past March. In the big picture, Burger King's take on the Impossible Burger entering the Great White North came later than expected. By 2020, Burger King had expanded the product to all of the U.S., Europe, Trinidad and Tobago, and more. On the heels of this sustainable burger hitting more markets comes even more big news from Burger King that plant-based eaters need to take note of.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

Burger King Is Opening a Meat-Free Restaurant

Burger King Germany is leaning hard into its plant-based menu, and is (briefly) opening the fast food chain's first-ever all-plant-based restaurant in Cologne, Germany. From Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11, vegetarians, vegans, and the veg-curious can visit this limited-time location to try Burger King's newest plant-based options, including a just-released sandwich called, um, the Long Chicken Patty.