Swansea City and Ministry Group extend sponsorship agreement
Swansea City is pleased to announce a one-year extension with Ministry Group as the club’s Official City Business Network sponsor for the 2021-22 season. The club have worked closely with Ministry Group over the course of the 2020-21 season, and they have also sponsored the popular ‘Jacks at home’ competition via our social media channels as the Jack Army supported the club from home with matches being played behind closed doors.www.swanseacity.com