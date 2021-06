SANTA FE —The New Mexico Film Office (NMFO) announces two short films, ‘Two Roads’ and ‘The Maid’ are currently in production in New Mexico. “We are seeing productions of all sizes being made in New Mexico and participate in our competitive incentive program. Several new up-and-coming directors and producers, are getting their first shot behind the camera here in New Mexico, and that is exciting. We welcome the teams of Two Roads and The Maid to our beautiful state,” NMFO Director Amber Dodson said.