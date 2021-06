FLOOD ADVISORY for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. The river is expected to remain near, and begin to rise by the end of the week. A building ridge of high pressure will bring mid-summer heat to western Montana. Wednesday and Thursday will the warmest days of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s. These temperatures will be well above average, and a few areas will record new record highs. Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, wear sunscreen, never leave pets or children in hot vehicles. Attempts to cool off in area rivers and streams can be dangerous due to water running high and cold.