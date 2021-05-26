Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

H2OBX Waterpark set to officially open this upcoming Memorial Day weekend

By Arianna Herriott
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rXk8_0aCH3F5100

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – H2OBX Waterpark is set to officially open this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 29, the water park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 100% capacity and will operate daily through the summer.

“We are thrilled to be open this summer and looking forward to seeing all of our guests and employees back here at H2OBX Waterpark,” said General Manager, Damian Dondero.

A season pass is available for unlimited visits per person all summer long and includes 10% off food, non-alcoholic beverage, retail and one $10 off single day general admission ticket per visit. To order a season pass, click here.

If only here for a week, non-transferable vacation passes are available at $39.99. This pass allows guests to enjoy their first day in the park and then seven more days.

Single daily admission starts at $36.99 for guests over 42” and $26.99 for under 42” and 65+. A Twilight rate after 3 p.m. is available for $26.99.

Resort-style cabanas are even on sale starting at $149 for up to 8 people; $249 for up to 12 people.

For more information, click here.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#All Summer Long#Water Park#Summer Vacation#General Admission#Open Water#H2obx Waterpark#Resort Style Cabanas#Single Daily Admission#Sale#Unlimited Visits#Non Alcoholic Beverage#N C#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Related
Sportshellogeorgetown.com

Three Georgetown Pools to Open Memorial Day Weekend

Several Georgetown pools are gearing up to open for the season starting Memorial Day weekend. “💦 We’re splashing into summer THIS WEEKEND,” Georgetown Parks and Recreation wrote on Facebook. “🏊 The Recreation Center Outdoor Pool, Williams Drive Pool and Village Pool will open Memorial Day Weekend for the summer swim season beginning Saturday, May 29! The Recreation Center Outdoor Pool will be closed May 30-31.”
LifestyleWAFF

Outdoor Water Park opens in Sand Mountain this weekend

SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer is quickly approaching and temperatures are rising. If you’re looking for a way to keep yourself and the kiddos cooled off, this story is for you!. Slide into summer at the Outdoor Water Park at Sand Mountain Park! The park’s hours on May 22...
Lifestylenorthernbroadcasting.com

Beaverhead-Deerlodge Completely Open For Memorial Day Weekend

Montana’s largest national forest which spans nine counties is ready for the upcoming camping season as Memorial Day approaches. The Butte Ranger District reports all of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest campgrounds are open. Area campgrounds usually fill up over Memorial Day weekend but dispersed camping is also allowed fewer than 300 feet from designated roads. All campgrounds have passed preseason inspections and the ranger districts removed over 200 potentially hazardous trees.
Yogatravelweekly.com

Labor Day weekend LGBTQ experience on Riviera Maya

Tour operator Volando.us has launched a new travel experience for the LGBTQ community. Mayan Xcapade will take place in Cancun over Labor Day weekend with a party that kicks off on Friday Sept. 3 with two chartered JetBlue flights from Ft. Lauderdale. Guests will be taken to the TRS Yucatan...
LifestyleYakima Herald Republic

Chinook Pass scheduled to open for Memorial Day weekend

State Route 410 over Chinook Pass is expected to open next week, meeting the yearly goal of opening the pass in time for Memorial Day weekend. Cayuse and Chinook Pass are recreational routes used by many visitors to access Mount Rainier National Park in the summer. They are also two of the highest elevation roads on the east side of the park.
Retailouterbanksvoice.com

Splashing into Summer at H2OBX Waterpark

Opening May 29th for Your Best Summer Day Splashing into Summer at H2OBX Waterpark. H2OBX Waterpark will open this weekend, with slides, pools and attractions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th and operate daily through the summer. “We are thrilled to be open this summer and...
Travelfox10phoenix.com

Sunrise Park Resort opens for summer activities

If you're looking to escape the heat, consider heading up 4 hours north to Sunrise Park Resort. Shara Dosela has the details on discounts, raffle prizes, zip lines, archery, and scenic lift rides.
TravelWDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Replenishes Theme Park Reservations Through May

Earlier today, we reported that Disneyland Resort capacity can increase May 19. Disney took little time to update theme park reservation availability. Guests are now able to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure each remaining day in May. All days are currently available for both 1 Park Per Day and...
LifestyleFOXBusiness

Memorial Day weekend set to see 18M households out camping

Millions of Americans will be happy campers this Memorial Day weekend as the country opens back up. Campgrounds are preparing for what could be their busiest summer ever, with outdoor destinations among the most popular travel spots. "People want to vacation outside and away from other people," FOX Business’s Grady...
Savannah, GAGPB

'Stir Crazy' Travelers Set To Hit Road For Memorial Day Weekend

Savannah-area hotels are expecting to be 99% full for Memorial Day weekend. About one million Georgians are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, according to auto club AAA. Including air, train and other forms of transit, some 1.16 million are planning to travel. The numbers come despite...
EnvironmentStandard-Speaker

Montage Mountain Waterpark sets new opening day

Montage Mountain Waterpark postponed its opening day from Saturday to Monday because of weather conditions. The park initially planned to open Saturday for the summer season. Cold, overcast and rainy weather forecasts for Saturday and Sunday prompted the park to move its opener to Monday, Memorial Day, the resort said on Facebook.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Blizzard Beach Crowds Are LOW Despite Memorial Day Weekend

I can only surmise that people just dont know Blizzard Beach is open yet. While we criticized Disney for opening Blizzard Beach instead of Typhoon Lagoon earlier in the year for a variety of social distancing reasons, its looking like I was wrong. If Disney has crowds this small for Memorial Day Weekend, its hard to think opening the much larger Typhoon Lagoon would have been a wise decision. Even...
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Special Open Days at Coastal Heritage Society Sites for Memorial Day Weekend

Five of Coastal Heritage Society’s museums will be open for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31st. These sites include Savannah History Museum, Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Harper Fowlkes House and Old Fort Jackson. Guests can enjoy interactive exhibits and engaging tours at each site through hands-on, immersive activities that illustrate the narratives of Savannah’s past. Savannah Children’s Museum and Harper Fowlkes House will have a special open day on Sunday, May 30th as well.
LifestylePosted by
96.9 KISS FM

Win A Weekend Of Family Fun Just In Time For Memorial Day Weekend!

Mix 94.1 and Childers Brothers Foundation Repair want to give you a weekend of family fun this Memorial Day weekend!. This is your chance to enter our giveaway to win passes to Wonderland amusement park and family fun pack to Cinergy Entertainment that includes movie passes, popcorn, sodas, and passes for the sky walker ropes course and lazer tag!
TravelInside the Magic

Disney’s Ticket and Transportation Center Gears Up For Construction

Disney World is always updating its attractions, lands, theme parks, and Resort hotels to ensure that Guests can experience a certain standard of magic and perfection when visiting. Other structures need updating, which may not make a huge cosmetic difference, however, its function is integral to the theme park experience.