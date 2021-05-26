H2OBX Waterpark set to officially open this upcoming Memorial Day weekend

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – H2OBX Waterpark is set to officially open this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 29, the water park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 100% capacity and will operate daily through the summer.

“We are thrilled to be open this summer and looking forward to seeing all of our guests and employees back here at H2OBX Waterpark,” said General Manager, Damian Dondero.

A season pass is available for unlimited visits per person all summer long and includes 10% off food, non-alcoholic beverage, retail and one $10 off single day general admission ticket per visit. To order a season pass, click here.

If only here for a week, non-transferable vacation passes are available at $39.99. This pass allows guests to enjoy their first day in the park and then seven more days.

Single daily admission starts at $36.99 for guests over 42” and $26.99 for under 42” and 65+. A Twilight rate after 3 p.m. is available for $26.99.

Resort-style cabanas are even on sale starting at $149 for up to 8 people; $249 for up to 12 people.

For more information, click here.