Burlington to hold COVID telephone town hall

bayobserver.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID picture in Ontario rapidly changes the City of Burlington plans a remote town hall event to discuss the situation on Wednesday, June 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The town hall provides an opportunity for the community to hear information and ask questions about the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and recent impacts on city programs and services.

