Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

By Yahoo Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics. Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edmonton#Ap#Asahi Shimbun#Tokyo#July#Newspapers#Liberal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Hockey
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tokyo Olympics: Will they or won't they?

Do you have Olympic fever yet? If so, consult your doctor because it may be a symptom of coronavirus. Here in Japan, Olympic news is coming so fast and furious that my commentary today may already be outdated. I submit this column six days in advance, so the Games may be canceled by now for all I know. You might be looking at a huge Mi Ranchito ad suspiciously in the exact shape of my column.
WorldArkansas Online

OPINION | TIM CULPAN: The Olympics are not a democracy

Everybody loves the Olympic Games. Except when you're the host nation in the middle of a pandemic. Unfortunately for Japan's government, it's not up to them to decide whether the Games of the 32nd Olympiad get canceled. While Tokyo could theoretically pull the plug right now--two months from the rescheduled start date--the city is contractually obliged to go ahead.
Worldgoachronicle.com

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine approved for minors aged 12-15 in Japan

Tokyo: The Japanese government approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15, the media reported. According to the Japanese Kyodo news agency, this newly approved age group will not be getting the vaccine instantly as the country is still vaccinating medical staff and senior citizens. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide...
HealthWSLS

'Like hell:' As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil

TOKYO – As she struggled to breathe, Shizue Akita had to wait more than six hours while paramedics searched for a hospital in Osaka that would treat her worsening COVID-19. When she finally got to one that wasn’t overwhelmed with other patients, doctors diagnosed severe pneumonia and organ failure and sedated her. Akita, 87, was dead two weeks later.
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

JAPAN AND BRITAIN TO PUSH THROUGH FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC

Japan and Britain to push through free and open Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his British counterpart Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation on the same. They agreed on close cooperation involving a British aircraft carrier strike group headed to the region. Queen Elizabeth is slated to make port...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Capital Confusion: South Korean Video Highlights... Pyongyang

A climate change summit hosted by South Korea has drawn ridicule for kicking off with a promotional video suggesting it was taking place in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang. The opening ceremony for the P4G, or Partnering for Green Growth, summit at the weekend featured speeches from world leaders including...
Militarytecheblog.com

China’s Xian H-20 “God of War in the Sky” Stealth Bomber Revealed, Has 5,000-Mile Range

China’s Xian H-20, nicknamed “god of war in the sky”, is the country’s latest stealth bomber, and it has an impressive 5,000-mile range. Its clad in a matte gray radar-absorbent material and boasts ultra efficient low-drag wings that give it intercontinental range, as well as making it nearly invisible when flying. The aircraft can be equipped with nuclear, hypersonic and conventional cruise missiles, with a maximum take-off weight of 200 tonnes. Read more for a video and additional information.
ChinaPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia must 'stand for itself against the Beijing bully' because there's little it can do to get out of China's 'freezer' of punitive trade wars after pushing back against the authoritarian regime

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says there's little Australia can do to exit the Chinese 'freezer' of punitive trade measures, and should instead continue to prioritise the protection of its sovereignty. But he also warned 'gratuitous belligerence' towards Beijing was unhelpful, saying quiet diplomacy should win the day over slogans...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China warns US it will be defeated in war

Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): Amid tensions in the South China Sea and over Taiwan, China has issued a warning that the US will be defeated if the two superpowers go to war. Citing Global Times editorial piece, Express.co.uk reported that the threat is in response to joint military drills carried out by the US. The US joined drills with Japan, Australia and France this week in a show of force against Beijing.