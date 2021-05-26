Cancel
Howard University Naming College of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust will mark one year since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, the beloved actor best known for playing the titular role in Black Panther. Since Boseman died of cancer last year, many of his friends and colleagues have paid tribute to him in various ways. This week, the news broke that his alma mater, Howard University, would be doing something extra special in the late actor's honor. They have decided to name their College of Fine Arts after Boseman. The news was shared earlier today on Boseman's Instagram account.

