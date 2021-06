Sean Shaw says it’s not easy enough to vote in Florida. He’s about to put lots of time, effort and money where his mouth is. The former state representative and 2018 Democratic candidate for attorney general is embarking on a gargantuan effort to increase access to the ballot: He and his organization, People Over Profits, are hoping to get three separate state constitutional amendments passed in 2022. Shaw said in an interview last week that the efforts could cost as much as $20 million combined.