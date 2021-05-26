Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

The electrical vehicle market has exploded in recent times, as the success of Tesla and the race between other companies to seize a piece of the pie is in full effect. Investors who may not have as much buying power as some of the big boys and girls may feel disheartened when surveying some of the higher-priced entries in the sector. However, there are still plenty of quality companies with lower-priced shares that are worthy of strong consideration for those hoping to get as much bang for their buck when jumping into the sector, including these two.