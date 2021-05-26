Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

‘River of Fire’ fireworks display will be held this Fourth of July

yaktrinews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK, Wash. — The River of Fire, an annual fireworks display held by the Gesa Carousel of Dreams and the City of Kennewick, have resumed their plans to hold the display on the Fourth of July in Columbia Park. According to a press release issued on Wednesday morning, Carousel and...

www.yaktrinews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
State
Washington State
Kennewick, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Pets#Fourth Of July#Columbia Park#River#Public Display#River Of Fire#Carousel And City#The Tri Cities#The Kapp Kvew News#Yaktrinews#Fire Event#Fire Display#Personal Fireworks#City Officials#Tri Cities Families#Wash#City Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Kennewick, WA610KONA

Hydroplane racing not “dead on the water” just yet

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-The 2021 Columbia Cup and Over-the-river Air Show was canceled two weeks ago because it could not happen under the COVID-19 restrictions for the state of that time. But that all changed with the announcement Thursday by Governor Jay Inslee that the state would re-open by June 30th. Water...
Kennewick, WAyaktrinews.com

Body found in river at Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Friday in the Columbia River. The discovery of the body — said to be that of a man in his twenties or thirties — was made Friday morning in the water off of Columbia Park.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Benton County, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Yogurt E.coli Outbreak Includes Benton County

I remember when I was a kid visiting my Grandma in Yakima. That woman loved her yogurt. This is back when yogurt was just yogurt...you added your own fruit if you wanted it. That's my recollection at least, because she always had a fridge full of plain yogurt. Naturally, when a kid sees an adult enjoying something that resembles ice cream, you have to ask for a bite. That was the last time yogurt touched my lips for years! Now I love it and so do most folks, I think.