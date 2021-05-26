Technicolor Intros Technicolor Creative Studios, Christian Roberton as President

Donny Osmond had an idea. The fabled crooner was wondering how he could possibly condense all the different eras of his career into one performance. He wanted a way to cover everything from his early days on “The Andy Williams Show” in the ’60s through his rise to intergalactic stardom in the ’70s, his stark fall from public favor in the ’80s, his dramatic return to the top of the pop charts and his more recent run as a successful contestant on shows like “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.”