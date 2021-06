The popularity of the bucket bag may have peaked in the mid 2010s, thanks largely in part to the launch of Mansur Gavriel’s now-iconic drawstring version, but a simple scroll through Instagram will prove that bucket bags remain just as popular today. That said, since just about every brand has come out with their own take on the classic bucket bag, shopping for one can feel pretty overwhelming. To make your life easier, we narrowed down the 10 best bucket bags and rounded them up below: From a sporty-chic Lacoste bag that’s perfect for the tennis court to basket/bucket duos by Tory Burch, you’re bound to fall in love with at least one of the options featured here.