Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Physics & Astronomy Lecture: A New Era in Solar Observations

socc.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College closes out the 2020-21 Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series welcoming Dr. Holly Gilbert, Director of the National Center for Atmospheric Research High Altitude Observatory. In her talk “A New Era in Solar Observations” Dr. Gilbert will discuss some of the current solar and heliospheric observations (both space-based and ground-based) and the scientific implications thereof. Join us for this fascinating subject on June 3, 2021 at 6:30 pm via Livestream at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2020-21.

www.socc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Physics#Solar Orbiter#Space Science#Scientific Data#Magnetic Fields#Research Data#Associate Data#The Southwestern Physics#Mlso#Astronomy Lecture Series#Solar Observations#Ground Based Observations#Solar Observational Data#Phenomena#Advanced Modeling#Interplanetary Space#Associate Professor#Space Weather#Connections#The Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyAccuWeather

NASA eyes moon's dark side for astronomy, new telescopes

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19 (UPI) -- NASA scientists, as well as astronomers around the world, plan to install lunar observatories in the next few years to peer into the universe's ancient past -- just after the Big Bang. Science equipment headed to the moon already includes a spectrometer built for...
Astronomymyrgv.com

Astronomy: Where to find Virgo

Our planet is swiftly carrying us along in orbit towards our summer position. Have you noticed a difference in the length of the hours of daylight?. Full darkness doesn’t occur until past our elementary students’ bedtime which limits organized star-gazing. As more opportunities to mingle mask less are available, perhaps the Christina Torres Memorial Observatory at the Resaca de la Palma state park will once again be offering night hikes and star parties. One can dream.
Aerospace & DefenseCBS News

Space & Astronomy

Retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and veteran pilot John Shoffler plan to visit the space station on a commercial flight. NASA traces source of fast radio bursts sending signals to Earth. No, it's still not aliens. Virgin Galactic completes third successful spaceflight. Saturday's spaceflight made New Mexico the third U.S....
Chemistrycaltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Tracing Stress-driven Atomic-scale Dynamics in Metallic Glasses. Glasses belong to daily-life structural and functional materials, spanning a large number of materials classes, such as amorphous polymers, oxide glasses, molecular glasses, and metallic glasses. All these systems have some degree of metastability, which drives structural evolution with time. This is typically referred to as aging or relaxation. Whether or not aging is of relevance for a given application is determined by the time scales of the underlying structural processes. For the case of metallic glasses, relaxation time scales are sufficiently short to immediately affect engineering applications, which may have detrimental consequences for load bearing systems.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Noether charge astronomy

Noether's theorem identifies fundamental conserved quantities, called Noether charges, from a Hamiltonian. To-date Noether charges remain largely elusive within theories of gravity: We do not know how to directly measure them, and their physical interpretation remains unsettled in general spacetimes. Here we show that the surface gravity as naturally defined for a family of observers in arbitrarily dynamical spacetimes is a directly measurable Noether charge. This Noether charge reduces to the accepted value on stationary horizons, and, when integrated over a closed surface, yields an energy with the characteristics of gravitating mass. Stokes' theorem then identifies the gravitating energy density as the time-component of a locally conserved Noether current in general spacetimes. Our conclusion, that this Noether charge is extractable from astronomical observations, holds the potential for determining the detailed distribution of the gravitating mass in galaxies, galaxy clusters and beyond.
Astronomycaltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium

Massive stars play an essential role in the Universe. They are rare, yet the energy and momentum they inject into the interstellar medium (ISM) with their intense radiation fields and fast, isotropic radiatively driven winds dwarfs the contribution by their vastly more numerous low-mass cousins. This stellar feedback dominates the energy and momentum budget in star-forming regions and galaxies leading to gas ejection, which has important implications for star and galaxy formation. Massive stars form from the gravitational collapse of magnetized, dense, and turbulent molecular gas in massive pre-stellar cores, which are located in highly embedded environments. During their formation, feedback from their intense radiation fields, collimated protostellar outflows, and stellar winds can limit their growth by accretion. In this talk, I will show a series of radiation-magnetohydrodynamic (RMHD) simulations of the collapse of massive pre-stellar cores into massive stellar systems that include these feedback processes to demonstrate how stellar feedback can limit accretion onto massive stars and disrupt their natal environments. In addition, I will also discuss how stellar feedback from massive stars, which are born in clustered environments, affects the dynamics of HII regions that surround these clusters and can drive turbulence in young, star clusters and molecular clouds.
Astronomywestsidenewsny.com

Join astronomy experts to view partial solar eclipse

There will be a deep partial solar eclipse on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) is hosting a sunrise eclipse viewing to mark the occasion. When the Sun rises at 5:31 a.m. on June 10, it will appear as a crescent because most of...
Astronomyastrobiology.com

L 98-59: a Benchmark System of Small Planets for Future Atmospheric Characterization

Representation of the cosmic shoreline (Zahnle & Catling 2017), shown as a solid line. Additional dashed and dotted lines assume XUV flux 16 and 256 times higher than solar, respectively. Solar system bodies are shown as red circles, and exoplanets as small blue dots. The L 98- 59 and TRAPPIST-1 planets are indicated by green triangle and cyan squares, respectively.
Astronomyspacecoastdaily.com

NASA Selects 2 Missions to Study ‘Lost Habitable’ World of Venus

(NASA) – NASA has selected two new missions to Venus, Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor. Part of NASA’s Discovery Program, the missions aim to understand how Venus became an inferno-like world when it has so many other characteristics similar to ours – and may have been the first habitable world in the solar system, complete with an ocean and Earth-like climate.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The solar-wind angular-momentum flux observed during Solar Orbiter's first orbit

Daniel Verscharen, David Stansby, Adam J. Finley, Christopher J. Owen, Timothy Horbury, Milan Maksimovic, Marco Velli, Stuart D. Bale, Philippe Louarn, Andrei Fedorov, Roberto Bruno, Stefano Livi, Yuri V. Khotyaintsev, Antonio Vecchio, Gethyn R. Lewis, Chandrasekhar Anekallu, Christopher W. Kelly, Gillian Watson, Dhiren O. Kataria, Helen O'Brien, Vincent Evans, Virginia Angelini.
Astronomyarxiv.org

On the stability of planetary orbits in binary star systems I. The S-type orbits

Many exoplanets are discovered in binary star systems in internal or in circumbinary orbits. Whether the planet can be habitable or not depends on the possibility to maintain liquid water on its surface, and therefore on the luminosity of its host stars and on the dynamical properties of the planetary orbit. The trajectory of a planet in a double star system can be determined, approximating stars and planets with point masses, by solving numerically the equations of motion of the classical three-body system. In this study, we analyze a large data set of planetary orbits, made up with high precision long integration at varying: the mass of the planet, its distance from the primary star, the mass ratio for the two stars in the binary system, and the eccentricity of the star motion. To simulate the gravitational dynamics, we use a 15th order integration scheme (IAS15, available within the REBOUND framework), that provides an optimal solution for long-term integration. In our data analysis, we evaluate if an orbit is stable or not and also provide the statistics of different types of instability: collisions with the primary or secondary star and planets ejected away from the binary star system. Concerning the stability, we find a significant number of orbits that are only marginally stable, according to the classification introduced by Musielak et al. 2005. For planets of negligible mass, we estimate the critical semi-major axis $a_c$ as a function of the mass ratio and the eccentricity of the binary, in agreement with the results of Holman and Wiegert 1999. However, we find that for very massive planets (Super-Jupiters) the critical semi-major axis decrease in some cases by a few percent, compared to cases in which the mass of the planet is negligible.
Astronomybaltimoregaylife.com

Research and science/technology

Until about ten years ago, our closest neighbors in space were thought to be very dry. This image has since changed a series of discoveries of the effects of water on the surface. The two new studies on the topic are published in the journal Nature Astronomy. Scientists search for...
Astronomyseti.org

FRB Discovered by SETI Institute’s Allen Telescope Array

Researchers at the SETI Institute’s Allen Telescope Array (ATA) announced the detection of a bright double-peaked radio burst from the repeating source known as FRB20201124A . The ATA has been undergoing a refurbishment program aimed at upgrading the telescope feeds and the digital signal processing system to improve the sensitivity and capability of the instrument. This discovery marks the first FRB detection with this nascent system.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Milky Way’s Center –Hidden Supermassive Black Hole, Filaments of Colossal Magnetic Fields, Supernova Relics

In November of 2020 astronomers unveiled an image of the Milky Way’s violent center similar in importance to the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) image of Galaxy M87’s gargantuan black hole. The image (above) shows the new view of our galactic center from the Murchison Widefield Array, with the lowest frequencies in red, middle frequencies in green, and the highest frequencies in blue. Huge golden filaments indicate enormous magnetic fields, supernova remnants are visible as little spherical bubbles, and regions of massive star formation show up in blue. The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy is hidden in the bright white region in the center.
Cape Canaveral, FLKansas City Star

SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station

SpaceX launched thousands of tiny sea creatures to the International Space Station on Thursday, along with a plaque-fighting toothpaste experiment and powerful solar panels. The 7,300-pound (3,300-kilogram) shipment — which also includes fresh lemons, onions, avocados and cherry tomatoes for the station’s seven astronauts — should arrive Saturday. SpaceX’s Falcon...
Sciencecaltech.edu

Caltech Young Investigators Lecture

Tape spring flexures are a commonly-proposed component of deployable structures due to their ability to combine self-deployment, via a release of stored strain energy, with locking into a relatively stiff geometric configuration with a curved cross section. They may also be coupled with additional tape springs to achieve improvements in deployed stiffness. A common manifestation of this is the tube flexure, famously employed on the MARSIS boom on the Mars Express spacecraft. Currently, finite element (FE) analysis of tapes springs in commercial solvers requires a large number of finite elements to resolve the highly-localized flexure fold region accurately, and a robust solver to enable the capture of complex post-buckling behaviour. Consequently the computational requirements are significant. For tape spring flexure design methodologies requiring computational optimization, and hence numerous simulations, there is a strong motivation to seek efficient and robust alternatives.