As labor shortages persist, hourly workers want more than $15 per hour

By Andy Medici
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers may be debating the merits of a $15 per hour minimum wage, but most hourly workers are interested in making much more. Hourly workers on job discovery platform DirectlyApply searched for jobs with an average salary of $19.43, about 30% higher than the proposed higher minimum wage and 168% more than the current $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage, according to a survey of 2,794 hourly workers in America.

