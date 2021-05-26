As labor shortages persist, hourly workers want more than $15 per hour
Lawmakers may be debating the merits of a $15 per hour minimum wage, but most hourly workers are interested in making much more. Hourly workers on job discovery platform DirectlyApply searched for jobs with an average salary of $19.43, about 30% higher than the proposed higher minimum wage and 168% more than the current $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage, according to a survey of 2,794 hourly workers in America.www.bizjournals.com