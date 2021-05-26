Cancel
Food & Drinks

BTS Meal arrives at McDonald's, along with limited-edition merch

By Jordan Smith
fox5ny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The highly-anticipated BTS Meal arrived at McDonald’s on Wednesday, giving K-Pop fans a new way to order a 10-piece McNuggets meal with a medium fry and medium Coke. And although it does not come with a dessert, McDonald’s found a way to sweeten the arrival of the deal.

www.fox5ny.com
