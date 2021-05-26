Westmoreland County Airshow poised to take flight this weekend

LATROBE — After last year’s airshow was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Westmoreland County Airshow is taking flight again this weekend with a drive-in style show.

Last year was the first time since 2012 there wasn’t a show at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.

“It’s sort of transgressed through several months of planning, and we’ve tried to be as mobile as we could,” explained Gabe Monzo, Executive Director of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Monzo said that even as mitigation efforts have changed and evolved, they’re going to have more safety measures in place than ever before.

“We have extra infrastructure like Porta-Johns, wash sinks, all kind of items like that we think will help the situation, but it’s all good to have.”

Expecting to draw crowds of more than 100,000 people over the four-day show, it’s also hoping to bring a big economic boost to businesses still bouncing back from the pandemic.

“We expect at least 30-40% more people to be inside, or out, somewhere sitting here, just because they’re here for the air show,” explained Jonathan Heiple, the general manager of Sharky’s Cafe.

With Sharky’s outdoor seating it has, arguably, one of the better views for the air show. It is already close to maxing out on reservations for the weekend.

“We’re preparing for basically a full house, Saturday and Sunday especially, those are both big days for us and everyone in the area. We do a lot of reservations on the deck, we have a great vantage point for everyone to see,” Heiple said. “We’re doing it for the region. It’s not something we’re doing for ourselves; we’re not making money off this, it’s something where it’s a wash.”

There is also something new this year, a heroes’ tribute flight dedicated to first responders, health care workers and other essential workers who helped get us through the pandemic. There will be a special flyover as a way to say thank you.

