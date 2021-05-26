Men Disclose What Outfits They Like To See On Women

New novels by Rachel Cusk and Jhumpa Lahiri explore the liberating power of isolation. This article was published online on May 4, 2021. My father died this spring. Right up until he went into the hospital, at age 88, he lived alone in a small houseboat at the end of a long pier, bare of conventional creature comforts but filled with his books and maps and hiking gear. My brother and I had worried: "Dad, you could have a heart attack and fall in the lake." Better that than give up his freedom, he'd said. To other people, his ascetic life might not have looked like freedom. It might've looked like emptiness. His life seemed to be made up of things he didn't have. But to him, the not-having was the same thing as his freedom.