Kill Devil Hills, NC

Police urge Outer Banks vacationers not to leave guns behind

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — After a cleaning service found a loaded pistol in the room of an Outer Banks beach house where children typically stay, police are urging vacationers to keep track of their guns and safely lock them when they’re not being used. Rebecca Lancaster, who owns...

Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Crime & Safety
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Kill Devil Hills, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Local firm is Legal Feeding Frenzy winner

The law firm of Rose Harrison Gilreath & Powers, P.C. of Kill Devil Hills, was recently awarded the Attorney General’s Cup as the 2021 Legal Feeding Frenzy winner. The Attorney General’s Cup is given to the one law firm in North Carolina that had the highest average donation per employee in the firm during the competition.
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Rodanthe, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Vehicle fire extinguished in Rodanthe

A car fire erupted in the parking lot of the now-closed Jobob’s in Rodanthe around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021. Seven Chicamacomico Banks Volunteer Fire Department members responded and put out the fire with foam. Also responding to the fire scene were Dare Emergency Medical Services and a Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Dare County, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Overturned dump truck blocks NC 12 on Hatteras Island

At 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the Chicamacomico Banks Volunteer Fire Department was called out for a wreck on NC 12 about 1.5 miles north of the under-construction Rodanthe Bridge. A dump truck filled with top soil and heading south on NC 12 dropped wheels off the pavement....
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Kill Devil Hills, NCouterbanksvoice.com

KDH Police monitoring gas lines on US 158

(Kill Devil Hills Police) With this photo of the line of cars waiting to get gas earlier this morning at the Circle K on 3rd Street illustrating the problem, John Towler of the Kill Devil Hills Police says his department is asking motorists to be patient and courteous with other drivers. Drivers are asked not to block driveways or other access points and not to form lines on the highway. Towler reports that there have been a few collisions as a result of cars lining up on US 158, and for safety reasons, police are not going to let those lines form.
Dare County, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Accident, vehicle on fire on Wright Bridge

According to Dare County Emergency Communications, there has been a serious accident on the Wright Memorial Bridge, with an overturned vehicle on fire and one occupant trapped inside. The report also says that traffic into Dare County has been stopped. Developing story…
Dare County, NCouterbanksvoice.com

COVID numbers improve in Dare County, NC

Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement on May 14 that he was immediately lifting the indoor mask mandate for most situations as well as cancelling mass gathering and social distancing requirements was the surest sign yet that officials believe that the COVID-19 outbreak in the state is fundamentally under control. And while...