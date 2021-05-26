Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jon Stewart pushes burn pit exposure bill for vets

Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian and activist Jon Stewart joined lawmakers in Washington to push legislation to aid veterans suffering toxic exposure from burn pits while serving in the U.S. military. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bfc3f34b1aef41e68b51e217a1f6d29c.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#U S#Military Veterans#Ap Archive#Burn Pits#Toxic Exposure#Comedian#Breaking News#Legislation#Lawmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Congress & Courtstuipster.com

Comedian Jon Stewart joined lawmakers to unveil broad legislation that would make it easier for veterans exposed to toxic substances to access Veterans Affairs benefits.

Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push benefits for vets exposed to toxins. Jon Stewart joined lawmakers to unveil legislation that would make it easier for veterans exposed to toxic substances to access Veterans Affairs benefits. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown, who...
Congress & Courtsravallirepublic.com

Tester rolls out toxic exposure bill for veterans

Acknowledging the federal government’s failure to treat military veterans exposed to toxic substances like Agent Orange and burn pit smoke, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester rolled out sweeping legislation Tuesday to assure health care and disability compensation. Tester, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee chairman, said the body will begin work this...
Virginia Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

VA to expand benefits for vets exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Thursday that it will start the process to expand critical health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of burn pits and other air-quality issues in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere since the Persian Gulf War, but some veterans advocates say its not enough.
Congress & CourtsBrunswick News

Rep. Carter pushes immigration funds bill

Trying to pass legislation unappealing to the political party in power in Congress in this era of unbending partisanship can be as challenging as walking a snow cone across the Mojave Desert without losing ice. Attempts to overcome the odds are made when driven by conviction. That’s exactly the case...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

A Memorial Day appeal to Congress: Help service members with toxic burn pit exposure

Thirty years after Operation Desert Storm and nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, Congress may be on the verge of delivering Veterans Affairs disability and health care benefits to thousands of veterans who were sickened by exposure to burn pit toxins while serving in combat zones. As we approach Memorial Day, it’s time for the federal government to acknowledge and help treat those who suffered from this exposure while serving their country.
Congress & Courtskcrw.com

Burn pits at military bases are making veterans sick. Now Congress has a plan

On Wednesday, lawmakers unveiled a bill that would expand health care and disability benefits to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. Some veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were exposed to so-called “burn pits.” Those pits are places at military bases where waste gets incinerated, creating toxic chemicals leading to respiratory illnesses. President Biden’s own son Beau, who served in Iraq with the Delaware National Guard, was exposed to burn pits. These pits are called a modern-day Agent Orange.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Press

House veterans committee leaders push to reform disability claims process for exposure to toxic substances

The Veterans Administration would have to cover more veterans who were exposed to poisons during their service under a sweeping bill sponsored by leaders of the House of Representatives Veterans Affairs Committee. The bill would provide coverage for as many as 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. “We have to do more for these veterans,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk, ...
Congress & Courtsthelens.news

Federal prescribed burn bill unveiled

The state legislature this session passed a bill creating a permanent wildfire account to fund forest restoration efforts, and now a group of Pacific Northwest lawmakers has introduced a bill that creates federal accounts for increased forest health work via prescribed burns on national forests. Titled the National Prescribed Fire...
U.S. Politicsnativesunnews.today

Santorum fired at CNN

RAPID CITY—A concerted campaign from many Native Americans organizations and their celebrity allies resulted in the termination of former Republican Senator Rick Santorum as a CNN commentator last week. Santorum is widely known for his right-wing Christian views, and speaking before a private audience in April, he said, “We birthed a nation from nothing…I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
Protestsdailymagazine.news

DC officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked at the Capitol riot, says he was 'absolutely sickened' by Mitch McConnell's efforts to quash the Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a commission into the Jan. 6 insurrection last week. Mitch McConnell reportedly asked Republicans to vote against the bill as a "personal favor." Officer Michael Fanone said he was "absolutely sickened" to learn this. See more stories on Insider's business page. A Washington, DC,...
Advocacywbfo.org

Supporters push bill to end qualified immunity for police

Supporters of a measure that would end some legal immunity for police officers who injure or kill a citizen during an arrest rallied Wednesday at the State Capitol. They say the practice, known as qualified immunity, gives bad cops too much protection. Qualified immunity is a legal principle that gives...