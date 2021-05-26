Cancel
Bath, ME

Developer seeks community input for future of historic Bath building

By Staff
mainebiz.biz
 16 days ago

The Grant Building in downtown Bath was a big part of the community for the better part of a century, and developer Sean Ireland is hoping to bring it back, with the community's help. Ireland, of Windward Development, is looking for input as he develops the 25,000-square-foot building, one of...

