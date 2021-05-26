Developer seeks community input for future of historic Bath building

A Wonderful Large Estate With Expansive and Unrestricted Views Of Rangeley Lake And Saddleback Ski Area. This Property Is Located With South Facing Exposure and Very Close To Mingo Springs Golf Course. Many Updates Plus Large Addition Added in 1993. Large Rooms With Tons of Light, Plenty Space For Family Gatherings, and New Gourmet Kitchen Fit For A Chef. Separate from the 4 bed, 4.5 Bath Main House is A Large 3 Car Garage With Full Guest Quarters Above. All Buildings Are Fully Year Round and Heated With Oil. This Property is Situated On A Manicured 48.32 Acre Lot Only Minutes From The Rangeley Village And Saddleback Ski Area. Immaculate Condition And All Systems In Good Working Order. Close By Is Mingo Springs 18 Hole Golf Course, The Country Club Inn Restaurant And Miles Of Walking Trails. Located In A Wildlife Preserve This Property Features Abundant Deer And Moose. 8+ Garage Spaces With Plenty Of Storage For All The Toys. Excellent Family Home With Rental Potential. Additional 41 Acres Available For Purchase. Call Today For A Private Showing! James L Eastlack – Broker/Owner, Morton & Furbish Agency, Rangeley, ME 04970, 207.864.5777 office, 207.670.5058 cell.