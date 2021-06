Last week, a flight attendant named Kat Kamalani posted a TikTok which has since amassed over 74,000 views touting three in-flight “hacks.”. The first hack Kamalani describes, and arguably the most universally beneficial, is one where she shares with viewers how to raise the aisle seat armrest. In the clip, Kamalani demonstrates as she lifts the armrest using a secret-to-me button located underneath, at which point the passenger is able to slide their legs around to the aisle to allow their neighbor to pass. Okay, fair enough.