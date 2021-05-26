Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Philadelphia, OH

New Philadelphia councilman urges rejection of Goshen Township fire contract

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 5 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA Councilman Dean Holland is urging members of council to reject a proposed five-year contract with Goshen Township to provide fire service. "This agreement is solely tilted in one direction, and I think we have to look at it from the benefit of this community, period," he said Monday during a meeting of council's safety, health and service committee.

www.timesreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Protection#County Council#City Council#Council Members#City Services#Committee Members#Goshen Township Trustee#Smith Ambulance#Iso#Goshen Township Citizens#Councilman Kelly Ricklic#Councilman John Zucal#Mayor Joel Day#Trustees#Ems Service#Community#Fire Departments#Fire Service#Home Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Sunday 30 Seconds

Thanks to the city employees of New Philadelphia that came down and cleaned our road at St. Clair SW. We appreciate that. I want to thank the operators at the Beach City Dam. They kept the waters within the banks through all that heavy rain we had recently. We live downstream and we appreciate it.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

A day to 'Light Ohio Blue'

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Tuscora Lodge #4 has joined many in Ohio in an effort to Light Ohio Blue, showing and generating support for law enforcement throughout our great state. Now more than ever, law enforcement officers everywhere NEED YOUR SUPPORT! Today, when we constantly hear the negatives, the chatter about defunding the police, reimagining the police, and abolishing the police, we need the silent majority to STAND UP AND OFFER SUPPORT!
Tuscarawas County, OHwtuz.com

Culvert Work to Limit Traffic in Perry Township

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Engineer’s Office has announced a two-day closure for a Perry Township road. Blizzard Ridge Road between Fallen Timber and Rush Church Road will close from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday. No vehicles will be permitted during that time during...
Newcomerstown, OHTimes Reporter

What's Your Biz: Meet the folks at Medi-Wise Pharmacy in Newcomerstown

Meet: Jeff Neidig and Aaron Neidig of Medi-Wise Pharmacy. Occupations: Jeff is the owner and pharmacist; Aaron is the pharmacist and Pharmacy Clinical Director. Education: Jeff – Conotton Valley High School, Ohio Northern University; Aaron – New Philadelphia High School, University of Findlay. Location: 245 West State St., Newcomerstown. Opened...
New Philadelphia, OHwtuz.com

New Phila Releases ‘Extensive’ Paving List for 2021

Nick McWilliams reporting – Residents will soon see paving within New Philadelphia, following the recent release of their paving list for 2021. Released just before their latest council meeting, the paving list highlights a mixture of smaller stretches including an alley along 4th Street up to the long span of Hilan Avenue between Broadway and the city corporation limit.
New Philadelphia, OHwtuz.com

BCC Student-Constructed Open House on Sunday

Nick McWilliams reporting – A student-constructed house by Buckeye Career Center will be on display on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Located on Corral Drive in New Philadelphia, construction started in August of 2019, wrapping up this month. Students from Construction Technology, Energy Operations, Masonry, Landscaping, HVAC-R, and Electrical...
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Crime report

* A fence was cut and catalytic converters were stolen in the 2900 block of state Route 259 SE in Brightwood, according to a report filed Thursday. * An axle was taken from a truck in the 7000 block of Edie Hill Road SE in the Uhrichsville area Wednesday. It was believed to have been sold as scrap.
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

New Philadelphia to spend $625,000 on paving in 2021

NEW PHILADELPHIA Service Director Ron McAbier has released the list of streets in New Philadelphia that will be paved in 2021. The city will be spending around $625,000 on paving this year. The list includes:. • Fire Lane SW from W. High Avenue to Allen Lane SW. • Fifth Street...
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Tuscarawas County grant deadlines announced

The deadlines for various grants in Tuscarawas County have been announced. Applications for the Jeanne Souers Garcia Foundations are due May 31. The foundation awards grants annually in June for capital improvement, programs, and services to nonprofits that have charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes. Applications for the John...
New Philadelphia, OHwtuz.com

New Phila Officials Positive after Testimonial Response

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following their testimony before the Ohio Senate Health Committee last week, New Philadelphia leaders feel positive about the removal of an amendment from the upcoming budget. The proposed piece of House Bill 110 is an amendment that would bring about feasibility studies on health departments that...
New Philadelphia, OHSalem News Online

Bereavement camp

Community Hospice is sponsoring its You’re Not Alone Youth Camp 2021, a one-day bereavement youth camp, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Hospice Truman House Outdoor Pavilion, 716 Commercial Ave. SW in New Philadelphia.
Zoar, OHCanton Repository

Zoar fire department sues to gain ownership of fire station, or be paid value of building

NEW PHILADELPHIA The Zoar Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. is suing Zoar's village government over possession of the fire station and the land upon which it sits. In a civil complaint filed Friday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, the department seeks to be declared the owner of the fire station, driveways, accompanying improvements and the land beneath them. If the court determines the village owns the land, the fire department wants to be paid for the structure, valued at $739,676.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management Board

KEY ACTION Heard household hazardous waste collection events will be held in Tuscarawas and Wayne counties. DISCUSSION: On Saturday, May 22, a HHWC will be held at the Tuscarawas County fairground by appointment only and at the Wayne Fairgrounds on June 7 by appointment. For information call the JSW office at 330-874-2258 or www.timetorecycle.org or via of social media.
Times Reporter

Tuscarawas Central Catholic names April Students of the Month

Tuscarawas Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School recently named senior Ryan Dick and junior Riley Fotheringham as the high school and eighth-grader Greg Ngyuen and seventh-grader Estelle Everett as the junior high April Students of the Month. Dick is the son of Karen and the late Joseph Dick, of New Philadelphia....
New Philadelphia, OHwtuz.com

New Phila Awarded Trail Funds

Nick McWilliams reporting – A trail connecting the Kent State Tuscarawas campus to downtown New Philadelphia is now a possibility thanks to extensive funding. The city has been planning on a path for pedestrian and biking use to better connect the two areas, while also keeping residents traveling without a vehicle safe on High Avenue.
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Red Cross seeking blood donations

The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations amid current collection challenges. Donation opportunities will take place from noon to 5 p.m. May 17 at Coshocton Inn and Suites, 155 N. Water St., Coshocton; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at Holmes Lumber Co, 6139 State Route 39, Millersburg; from noon to 6 p.m. May 21 at Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High St., Coshocton; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25 at Kirk Street Event Center, 113 S. Kirk St., West Lafayette; from noon to 6 p.m. May 25 at Suite C8, New Towne Mall, 400 Mill Ave. SE, New Philadelphia; from 12:30 to 6 p.m. May 26 at the Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department, 254 E. Market St.; from 1 to 7 p.m. May 27, Grace Church Berlin, 5850 County Road 77, Berlin; from noon to 6 p.m. May 28 at Roscoe UMC; from 1 to 7 p.m. May 28 at First United Methodist Church, 201 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2 at Paint Valley Parts, 10850 County Road 320, Millersburg; from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 2 at Roscoe UMC; from 1 to 7 p.m. June 7 at Zion United Church of Christ, 203 N. Butler St., Butler; from 3 to 8 p.m. June 8 at Antrim Mennonite Church, 20360 Cadiz Road, Freeport; and from noon to 6 p.m. June 9 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 121 South College St., Newcomerstown.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

Tuscarawas County moves to yellow on health advisory system

The Tuscarawas County Health Department and the New Philadelphia City Health Department learned Thursday that Tuscarawas County has moved from Risk Level 2/Orange to Risk Level 1/Yellow in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Over the past week the county’s rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita decreased to 42.4...