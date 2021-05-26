Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Zapier, Sila Nanotechnologies, Hinge Health among Bay Area's record crop of unicorns

By Cromwell Schubarth
Posted by 
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's already been a record year for venture-backed companies in the Bay Area hitting valuations of $1 billion or more. There have been 57 new unicorns born in the region so far in 2021, according to PitchBook Data, surpassing last year's record of 46 with most of the year still ahead. It's only the third time ever that the number has topped more than 40, with the 42 hatched in 2019 being the only other year that it happened.

www.bizjournals.com
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
754
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unicorn#Unicorns#Tech Companies#Hinge Health#Pitchbook Data#Pitchbooks#Tech Ipos#Unicorn Status#Venture Backed Companies#Valuations#Late Stage Deals#Late Stage Financings#Market Caps#Bay Area#Public Companies#This Week#January#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Foster City, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Bay Area has new cybersecurity unicorn after Exabeam raises $200M, hires Michael DeCesare as CEO

The Foster City business said it is now valued at $2.4 billion, nearly three times what it was estimated to be worth in its last round in May 2019. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.
San Jose, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Will Zoom's relevance fade along with the pandemic? Not according to its latest earnings report

Zoom Video Communications Inc. nearly doubled its year-over-year revenue and overtopped expectations by analysts, according to the San Jose-based company's latest earnings report released Tuesday. For its first fiscal quarter ended April 30 (in what Zoom calls Fiscal Year 2022), Zoom reported 191% revenue growth compared to the same quarter...
Mountain View, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Top of the List: Y Combinator dominated Bay Area VCs in 2020

In terms of deal count, Y Combinator is once again tops among local venture firms. The Business Journal's List of Largest Venture Capital Firms in the Bay Area is based on the number of investments they made in companies based in the region in the prior year. The Mountain View-based startup accelerator headed this year's List with 232 such investments in 2020 — a total that was nearly four times greater than its nearest competitor, Sequoia Capital.
EngineeringPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

The AI Team

Artificial intelligence is a big part of many businesses and products now in the market, and it’s going to be even bigger. These startups are building chips that specifically optimize AI processes, helping them run faster, better and cheaper.