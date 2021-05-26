Zapier, Sila Nanotechnologies, Hinge Health among Bay Area's record crop of unicorns

It's already been a record year for venture-backed companies in the Bay Area hitting valuations of $1 billion or more. There have been 57 new unicorns born in the region so far in 2021, according to PitchBook Data, surpassing last year's record of 46 with most of the year still ahead. It's only the third time ever that the number has topped more than 40, with the 42 hatched in 2019 being the only other year that it happened.