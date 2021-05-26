Cancel
Luka Doncic rivalry with Clippers reminiscent of LeBron and Pistons

By Duncan Smith
Cover picture for the articleIn a league full of established veterans with postseason experience like LeBron James and Damian Lillard, the NBA playoffs are being taken by storm by Luka Doncic. The young Doncic was 15 years old the last time somebody other than LeBron James or Steph Curry won an NBA championship, back in 2014 when the San Antonio Spurs dismantled the Miami Heat mini-dynasty once and for all. Now, he’s looking to become the next great player in the history of the NBA playoffs.

