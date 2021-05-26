Cancel
I-4 construction among future Seminole County FDOT projects

By Ryan Lynch
 12 days ago

The county has 14 FDOT projects in the pipeline, ranging from traffic studies to road work.

TrafficWINKNEWS.com

FDOT wants your thoughts on I-75 South Corridor Master Plan

The Florida Department of Transportation is giving you a chance to make your voice heard. FDOT will be holding virtual outreach meetings to hear your thoughts on its “master plan.”. The I-75 South Corridor Master plan is the part of the interstate that runs through Lee and Collier Counties. The...
Trafficlosalamosreporter.com

Transportation Board: Uncertain Unanimity About Parking On DP Road

If all goes as planned, work will start on improvements to DP Road from about the Fire Station to the gate at the east end in April 2022. Part of that project could involve construction of parking on the south side of the road across from the existing businesses. County...
Trafficukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Funding approved for Lyminster north bypass

Source: https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/all-construction-news. West Sussex County Council has secured government funding to support construction of a £21.6m bypass.The Department for Transport has approved the release of £11.8m for construction of the northern section of the Lyminster bypass.The other £9.8m will come from West Sussex County Council, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and private developer contributions.The A284 Lyminster Road is an important north-south link road from the A27 at Crossbush, providing access to Littlehampton and to a lesser extent Bognor Regis. Journey times and accessibility are affected by the Wick level crossing, which causes delays to traffic in both directions and can impact on the junction with the A259.The bypass is proposed to improve safety and accessibility as well as contributing to regeneration in the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.The planned scheme will link up with the southern section of the bypass, which Breheny Civil Engineering is currently building, to complete a new 1.1-mile single carriageway running to the east of Lyminster and Wick villages.The road will link a new junction on the A259 in Littlehampton to the A284 just south of the A27 at Crossbush, easing congestion in and out of Littlehampton. It will also support plans for 1,260 new homes being built in the area.The county council anticipates that construction will start in early 2022, subject to completion of the necessary land acquisition.
PoliticsMexico Ledger

Mexico board approves additional road work

In April the city of Mexico approved a contract for crack and joint seal work on more than a dozen roads. That work, amounting to almost 31,000 square yards of pavement, has been completed. Because the project came in under budget, it left sufficient funds for additional work. As a...
Kandiyohi County, MNWest Central Tribune

Kandiyohi County Road 4 construction to start Monday

WILLMAR — The first phase of the road reconstruction of Kandiyohi County Road 4 north of Lake Lillian is set to begin Monday, June 7. The work zone will be from Kandiyohi County Road 83 to 120th Avenue Southeast. This section of County Road 4 will be closed to all...
Independent Tribune

Duke Energy begins construction on 22.6-megawatt Cabarrus County solar project

Expanding its rapidly growing clean-energy portfolio, Duke Energy has begun construction on the 22.6-megawatt Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County. The project will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a new commercial brand that includes Duke Energy Renewables. The project was selected as part of the competitive bidding process established by 2017’s landmark solar legislation in North Carolina.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Update on Downtown Construction Projects

As pandemic related restrictions ease and warmer weather sets in, several large scale construction projects have resumed in the downtown Erie area. But will they be completed on time? And have budgets swelled due to high supply cost?. Tonight (Friday), Erie News Now's Isaac Petkac visited several large construction sites...
Riverside County, CAiebusinessdaily.com

Construction underway on large logistics project

Construction has begun on a 1.1-million-square-foot logistics building in unincorporated Riverside County. Knox Logistics VII, a warehouse distribution center, is being developed by Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners LLC at I-215 freeway and the Cajalco Expressway, according to a statement released this week. “We are very excited to begin...
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Construction season begins on I-390, I-490

Work has begun on two major roadway projects in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions that total nearly $42 million. Construction began on a 10.5-mile stretch of I-390 between Avon and Henrietta in mid-May, with paving along the northbound lanes expected to begin in late June. The $32.2 million project will require daily single-lane closures and ...
Jackson County, MNLakefield Standard

Construction on eastbound I-90 in Jackson County begins this Monday

Construction on eastbound Interstate 90 in Jackson County will begin Monday, and motorists are advised they will encounter traffic changes as part of the project. Eastbound I-90 traffic will be shifted to the westbound lanes, reducing traffic to a single lane, head-to-head configuration. No detour is anticipated for through traffic on I-90.