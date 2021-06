LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Mark Redwine, who is accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2012, appeared in court Friday morning, where it was decided his trial will move forward as scheduled next month after numerous delays to due COVID-19. Redwine is charged in connection with the death of his son Dylan Redwine, who was 13 when he disappeared during a court-ordered visit with his dad in La Plata County around Thanksgiving in 2012. His partial remains were found in June 2013.