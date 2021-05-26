Cancel
Congress & Courts

After Rand Paul controversy, Richard Marx unveils “evil plan for world domination” on ‘Colbert’

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sen. Rand Paul received a suspicious package at his home this week, he issued a statement in which he seemingly blamed Richard Marx for inspiring people to harm him. On Tuesday night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Richard and Stephen turned the story into a comedy bit. Paul...

b975.com
Richard Marx
Stephen Colbert
Rand Paul
