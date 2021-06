May 31 (UPI) -- Health leaders at the World Health Organization and in the United States warned Monday that despite declining infection rates, it's still too soon to let up in the fight against COVID-19. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at the World Health Assembly, cautioned that it would be a "monumental error" to presume the danger of COVID-19 has passed, while Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the world can't "declare victory prematurely."