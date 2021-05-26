Bluegills getting the nod on Polk County lakes

1 Around Lakeland, at Saddle Creek, the bass are spread out. Some are mid-depth in the grass and some are deep on the brush, humps and ledges at both the park and at Lake Parker. Junebug color trick worms are producing the best numbers. The catfish bite is good on chicken liver and cut bait. Shellcracker and bluegill are biting red worms and crickets at lakes Bonny, Hunter, Hollingsworth and Parker, reports Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).