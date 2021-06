YANKTON -- Errors cost Mitchell High School the first game of a doubleheader against Yankton and Jonah Schmidt’s arm earned it a sweep in the second game. The Kernels committed four costly errors in a 5-3 loss to the Bucks in Game 1 Friday at Riverside Park, while Schmidt threw a one-hit shutout to score a 5-0 win in Game 2 that snapped a three-game skid and kept them above .500 for the season.