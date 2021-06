A 24-year-old Florida man was arrested with a shogun, handgun and other weapons on a TriMet bus Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Bertha Boulevard on a report of someone carrying a shotgun on a bus, where they found Jarrod Deferrari of Sunrise, Florida, at the back of the bus. Officers said Deferrari, 24, was uncooperative, but they were able to persaude him to come off the bus without pointing the gun at passengers.