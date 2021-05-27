Mare Nostrum Monaco: Olympic Champs Hosszu, Blume, Le Clos, Manaudou Highlight Psych Sheets

IOC President Thomas Bach took part at the opening of a conference entitled “Can sport diplomacy contribute to building a stronger Europe in the world?” The event was hosted on 3 June by the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). Delivering his address live from Olympic House in Lausanne via video to around 500 participants online and on site, President Bach highlighted how sport and diplomacy can complement each other. President Bach stressed the importance of the IOC’s political neutrality: “We can accomplish our mission only if our political neutrality is respected by politics. If this political neutrality is not respected, then the Olympic Games would become divisive rather than unifying. If this political neutrality is not respected, then it is just not possible for us to bring together the world in peaceful competition.”