Mare Nostrum Monaco: Olympic Champs Hosszu, Blume, Le Clos, Manaudou Highlight Psych Sheets
The Mare Nostrum tour kicks off this weekend in Monaco on May 29 and 30 as this meet will see many of the world’s best swimmers in action eight weeks out from the Olympic Games in Japan. Olympic champs from 2016 Katinka Hosszu and Pernille Blume will be in action while Rio silver medalists and London gold medalists Florent Manaudou and Chad Le Clos will be at the meet as well to get some last minute racing in before the Games.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com