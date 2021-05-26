Cancel
2019-2021 CISD retirees and service recognition awards

bosquecountytoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifton ISD put on a service awards and retirement ceremony for its staff members at the Performing Arts Center Monday. The awards ceremony was not held last year because of COVID-19, but retirees and service awards from the 2019-2020 school year were recognized during this year’s ceremony. 2019-2020 retirees were...

www.bosquecountytoday.com
#Awards Ceremony#Isd#School Year#Service Members#Staff Members#Cisd#Clifton Isd#Dicque New#Retirees#Retirement Ceremony
