2019-2021 CISD retirees and service recognition awards

Students refer to Ms. Talford as the “Burke Mom,” as her calm demeanor, equitable approach, and instructional skills help them to flourish. Ms. Talford is a unique and exceptional paraeducator who is recognized for her collaborative spirit, content knowledge, and behavior management skills. Her positive attitude, dedication to student success, and organizational abilities make her a regular candidate for positions of leadership, including After School Program Coordinator, new staff mentor, and Equity Team member. Ms. Talford strives to celebrate student diversity within Burke School and to enrich learning with responsive approaches. Trained in cultural proficiency practices, she provides critical support to staff in their efforts to ensure that equity is at the center of teaching throughout the school.