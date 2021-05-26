Climate Change Stands to Displace 2 Billion People Worldwide. These Innovative Solutions Could Help Reduce That Number.

Within the ag community, being proactive when it comes to looking at climate change can be a difficult conversation to start. Todd Nash, the President-Elect of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association says one way that the cattle industry can help with climate change is through wildfire mitigation efforts. For example, especially timed grazing can help bring back some of the much-needed grasses and keep fuels in check during the most important times of the year. “Resource-wise, for the land, for the health of people, and the air conditions, there’s a lot of benefits that we can derive from using livestock as a tool,” Nash said.