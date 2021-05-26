Cancel
New videos show the 4-minute sequence in which Ronald Greene is tased and dragged from his car

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly released videos show the sequence of events that led to the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man, in Louisiana in 2019, offering a graphic account of an encounter with the state police that has drawn fresh attention this week. Louisiana State Police (LSP) released the footage — nine...

