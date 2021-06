Wadena-Deer Creek produced an eight-run seventh inning to pull ahead of Pillager and win the conference game 16-11 Friday, April 30, in Pillager. Both the Wolverines and the Huskies scored two runs in the first, and the Wolverines scored three more runs in the second inning. A scoreless third inning was followed by 3-run fourth innings for both teams, making the score 8-5 after four innings.