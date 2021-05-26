Three Lansing community centers reopening after being closed due to COVID-19

I look forward to joining the Stockbridge community on July 1 as superintendent. I have served in education for 26 years; 20 years as an administrator and the last 14 years as a superintendent in Ingham County. My wife Carmen and I have been married for 31 years and we have three children, two boys and a girl. We enjoy traveling, athletics and the arts. Carmen, Alexis (our daughter) and I are looking forward to participating in the community this summer and into the new school year.