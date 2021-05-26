Three Lansing community centers reopening after being closed due to COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor today signed an executive directive and an executive order adjusting restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The City of Lansing will once again offer in-person programming at community centers, as well as hire to fill vacant positions to ensure that we can appropriately serve Lansing residents,” said Mayor Schor. “It’s vital that we work together and adjust to all health and safety guidelines that are in place while we work on opening City facilities.”www.wilx.com