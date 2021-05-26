Jayson Tatum Debuts The Air Jordan 36

After getting an early glimpse of the Air Jordan 36 earlier this week, Jordan Brand wasted no time and had Jordan Brand athlete Jayson Tatum officially debut the sneaker on the big stage as the Boston Celtics forward wore the kicks last night for Game 2 of Celtics vs Nets first round playoff series. The sneaker features a purple and black knitted construction all over the upper with more black detailing seen on the tongue, eyestay, and inner liner. The Eclipse Plate is also seen on the white and purple midsole along with a semi-translucent orange rubber outsole. No word on a release date yet but keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.