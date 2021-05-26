An All-Black Jordan Delta 2 With Pops of Crimson

The all-new Nike Air Max Pre-Day made its debut earlier this year when it released in celebration of Air Max Day 2021. So far the color options have been very limited as today we take a look at a new pair that will be dropping in the near future with the “Be True” colorway. Inspired and dedicated to the LGBTQ community, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Be True” is dominated by a bright shade of blue all throughout the upper which is constructed out of a mesh material along with nubuck on the overlays. Additional details include gradient rainbow Swooshes on the lateral side panels, Nike’s “Be True” logos on the tongue labels, “be true” branding in the insoles, and velcro heels that can be changed to any of the sexual identity pride flags. An exact release date is not known yet but look for the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Be True” to release in the coming weeks for $130. Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.