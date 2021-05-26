Cancel
An All-Black Jordan Delta 2 With Pops of Crimson

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean and simple color blocking makes its way onto this new colorway of the Jordan Delta 2. The new lifestyle model from Jordan Brand gets covered in Black on the entire upper in a variety of materials which include mesh, suede, and leather. For a pop of color we see the addition of Crimson on the heel pull tabs, side panel tongue tags, and the eyelets. Various branding throughout the shoe and a Sail midsole infused with react foam technology rounds out the look on this Jordan Delta 2 that will be releasing soon for $130. Is this a cop or pass for you?

#Jordan Brand#Color#Branding#All Black Jordan Delta#The Jordan Delta 2#Crimson#Nike#Kixify Ebay#Tabs
