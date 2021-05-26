Big week for SCF golfers
Outcome: The St. Croix Falls golf team defeated Cameron on the Comets home course. Comments: “Congrats to the boys’ golf team on winning their match against Cameron,” St. Croix Falls Head Coach Shawn Gudmunsen said. “Medalist went to Cameron Brown who was followed by Trey Anderson, Grant Kuenkel and Evan Gudmunsen to score the lowest team score of the season so far. They look to Friday and their last conference meet at home versus Chetek -Weyerhaeuser to keep the momentum going.”www.osceolasun.com