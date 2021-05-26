Cancel
Golf

Big week for SCF golfers

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOutcome: The St. Croix Falls golf team defeated Cameron on the Comets home course. Comments: “Congrats to the boys’ golf team on winning their match against Cameron,” St. Croix Falls Head Coach Shawn Gudmunsen said. “Medalist went to Cameron Brown who was followed by Trey Anderson, Grant Kuenkel and Evan Gudmunsen to score the lowest team score of the season so far. They look to Friday and their last conference meet at home versus Chetek -Weyerhaeuser to keep the momentum going.”

Nicholasville, KYlanereport.com

Barbasol Junior Championship starts next week, top U19 Golfers

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. —The Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace, and Golf House Kentucky will host the inaugural Barbasol Junior Championship June 28-July 1 at Keene Run Golf Course in Nicholasville. The Barbasol Junior Championship was created to provide the highest level of competition for top junior players and will be streamed live...
Randolph County, INWinchester News Gazette

Bears golfers 10th at regional

One of the best seasons in Monroe Central golf history came to an end Thursday at the Muncie Central regional held at The Players Club in Yorktown. After capturing the first sectional championship at Monroe Central since 2008 by 17 strokes, the Bears finished with a respectable team total of 335 at the longer and more unfamiliar course. It was good enough for 10th place out of 18 regional-qualifying teams. Only the top three teams earned a trip to the state meet.
San Diego, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHS Golfers Fare Well In Tournaments

The Islander Boys and Girls Golf teams had outstanding seasons in 2021 with a mix of talent across all grades. The Boys squad came in third in the City Championship tourney and then needed to win a play-in match against Army-Navy to qualify for the CIF sectional tournament. Against Army-Navy, the Boys played their best round of the season winning in grand fashion, 186 – 220. The team was led by medalist Eduardo Maynez who shot a one-under par 35; followed by Trevor Caitlin’s even par 36. Tucker Gilmore shot a 37, Liam Weaver (38), Tristan Rinko (40), and Syrak Nemer (41). The low scores meant all team members are going to CIF which is being played this Tuesday, June 8, (score unavailable at press time) and Thursday, June 10.
Rock Port, MOfarmerpublishing.com

Future Golfers Program

The Rock Port Future Golfers Program started Tuesday, June 15, with their first group of second graders to fifth graders. Twenty-five youth golfers were on hand to start learning the basics and 20 mentors were also ready to help guide the future golfers as they learned about the game of golf. The class for the older group of golfers will be held next week. Both groups of golfers will take part in a tournament, held for the youth golfers and a parent, along with a trip to Maryville, Missouri, for the kids to play the Tom Watson par three course at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.
Riverside, IAkmaland.com

Riverside baseball continuing to grow, riding high after big week

(Oakland) -- One of the top feel-good stories of the 2021 KMAland baseball season is in the spotlight on Monday's sports feature. Coach Cole Chapin's Riverside squad tallied three wins last week, snapping a losing streak that spanned 38 games, 1,432 days and featured a brief reprieve from varsity baseball participation.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids freshman golfer posts impressive rookie season

BIG RAPIDS – Preston Younge got his first taste of state championship golf right away for the Big Rapids Cardinals and basically was able to enjoy the moment. Younge was among the five Cardinals who golfed over the week in the state finals as Big Rapids earned its fourth straight second-place finish.
Pequot Lakes, MNPine And Lakes News

Local golfers tee off at state

Several area golfers were scheduled to compete at state golf meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15-16, including the Patriot girls golf team, who won the Section 6-2A tournament with a team score of 726. Also representing Pequot Lakes at state is junior boys golfer Tyler Seeling, who finished third...
Fredericksburg, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Golfers place at WTJCT event

LeeAnn Parker tied for first in the Girls’ 15-18 Division of the West Texas Junior Champions Tour event Thursday in Fredericksburg. She shot a 79 on Lady Bird Johnson Golf Course. Kenlee Turner placed fifth at 89. In the Boys’ 15-18 Division, Peyton Spore tied for eighth in a 19-player field, shooting 84.
NFLNiagara Gazette

Wolverines win wrestling 'super league,' Niagara Cup in big week

The defending Niagara Frontier League champion Niagara Falls wrestling team ended the final week of the ‘regular’ spring 2021 season with a pair of high profile wins and got some hardware for its efforts. On Tuesday, the Wolverines paid a visit to NFL archrival Niagara Wheatfield for the annual Niagara...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Sixth for Demon golfers at state

Tough greens created a true championship test at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora. Jessica Mason of Holy Family tamed the challenge on the par-72 setup Monday and Tuesday. The junior shot rounds of 3-under 69 and 1-under 71 to win the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 4A Girls Golf State Championship tournament by 10 shots. Sofia Choi, a junior at Mullen, also shot 71 on Tuesday and finished 6 over to take second place.
Saint Croix Falls, WIosceolasun.com

SCF baseball claims Regional crown

When and Where: June 15 at St. Croix Falls (WIAA Regional – Round 1) Outcome: St. Croix Falls 10, Clayton/Turtle Lake 0. Summary: St. Croix Falls broke open a close game with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and capped it off with a four run rally in the sixth to pull away from Clayton/Turtle Lake. The Saints opened the scoring with three runs in the first.
Mars, PAcranberryeagle.com

Mars golfer on top of game

ADAMS TWP — Practice doesn't really make perfect, but it can make one pretty good. And Blake Bertolo keeps getting better. The Mars golfer led the Planets with a 38 average for nine holes as a sophomore last fall and reached the PIAA Tournament. He averaged 39.6 as a freshman.
GolfGolf Digest

U.S. Open 2021: The important perk making the cut will give some golfers this week (In addition to a nice check)

There are obvious benefits to making the cut this week at the 2021 U.S. Open for a non-PGA Tour member. First and foremost, you're guaranteed to earn a nice check. Second, you'll have a chance to earn an even nicer check if you play well over the weekend. And, of course, hanging with some of the world's best players for four tournament rounds can only help the confidence.
Killington, VTmountaintimes.info

AJGA brings top youth golfers to Killington this week

Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24 Green Mountain National Golf Course (GMNGC) is hosting the American Junior Golf Association’s (AJGA) Killington Junior Golf Championship, presented by Junior Golf Hub. Cancelled last year due to Covid, the Killington Junior Golf Championship, now in its 11th year, features some of the...
Somerset, WIosceolasun.com

SCF baseball sweeps Heart O’North competition

When and Where: June 8th at Somerset (non-conference) Summary: St. Croix Falls completed their regular season with an 8-2 win over the Somerset Spartans from the Middle Border conference. Highlights: With the win SCF completed regular season play with an overall record of 22-1. The Saints ran off 18 straight...
Grafton, WIozaukeepress.com

Golfer leaves lasting legacy

Tyler Tsui is hyper competitive, drives the ball longer than most — it’s all technique, he says — and doesn’t agonize over putts or get rattled by a bad hole. Those are the reasons why the Grafton High School graduate tied for 10th in the Division 2 state golf tournament at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells, the final prep event of Tsui’s career.
Waterloo, ILrepublictimes.net

Local golfers qualify for nationals

The annual Optimist International Junior Golf Championship Midwest Qualifier took place last week at Red Tail Golf Course in Decatur, with several locals competing. In the ages 14-15 division, Waterloo High School golfer Jaden Smith placed second with a 36-hole score of 157 to qualify for the national tourney taking place July 19-24 at Doral Golf Resort in Miami, Fla.
Wheeling, WVIntelligencer

Park Golfers To Take on Pinehurst

WHEELING — Winning a state championship has all the perks — a team gets a trophy and players get plaques and unforgettable memories. In golf, however, state champs get an invitation to play at the beautiful Pinehurst Golf Resort in North Carolina. Wheeling Park — the 2020 W.Va. Class AAA...