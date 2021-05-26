Big week for SCF golfers

The Rock Port Future Golfers Program started Tuesday, June 15, with their first group of second graders to fifth graders. Twenty-five youth golfers were on hand to start learning the basics and 20 mentors were also ready to help guide the future golfers as they learned about the game of golf. The class for the older group of golfers will be held next week. Both groups of golfers will take part in a tournament, held for the youth golfers and a parent, along with a trip to Maryville, Missouri, for the kids to play the Tom Watson par three course at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.