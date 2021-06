You can find various apps in the Microsoft Store, and you can download and install the ones you want with ease. However, there is an option that can be a bit annoying, and that’s video autoplay. When you open the Store, certain apps may have trailers and previews, and the videos will start on their own because the autoplay feature is enabled by default. Is there a way to stop this? The answer is yes, and we will share a quick and simple guide with all the needed steps, so keep reading. Let’s see how to turn off Video Autoplay in Microsoft Store.